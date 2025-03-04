Rams trading offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to Chicago Bears for draft pick

Rams guard Jonah Jackson during a win over the New England Patriots in November.

The Rams have agreed to trade offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The Rams will receive 2025 sixth-round pick for Jackson, said the person, who requested anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. The trade can not be finalized until after the new league year starts March 12.

Jackson’s tenure with the Rams lasted one injury-plagued season. He played in only four games.

In March 2024, the Rams gave Jackson a three-year contract that included $34 million in guarantees, according to Overthecap.com. Jackson, 28, was scheduled to earn $9 million next season, which would have become guaranteed if he was on the roster March 15, according to the website.

After signing Jackson, the Rams initially planned to move Steve Avila from left guard to center, and to have Jackson, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 with the Detroit Lions, play left guard.

But Jackson did not participate in offseason workouts while recovering from knee surgery. He suffered a shoulder injury early in training camp, and when he returned to practice, coach Sean McVay moved Avila back to left guard and Jackson played center.

But Jackson aggravated the shoulder injury in the second game, and he was on injured reserve for six games. He returned to start in a Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins but did not play in seven of the final eight games.

In late February, the Rams gave Jackson’s representatives permission to explore a trade.