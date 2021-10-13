Advertisement
Real Estate

Chris Bosh’s longtime Miami Beach mansion gets a new look and new price: $42 million

Newly renovated, the boxlike abode overlooks Biscayne Bay with a swimming pool, cabana and private dock.
(One Sotheby’s International Realty)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
On the waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, one development group is looking to cash in on Chris Bosh’s modern mansion. After buying the NBA star’s home for $14.43 million earlier this year, homebuilding company AquaBlue Group is looking to flip it for $42 million.

Bosh, a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, paid $12.33 million for the waterfront property in 2010 and sold it to AquaBlue in January for a modest profit of $2.1 million. The developers quickly got to work, keeping the original structure in place but remodeling the interiors with inspiration from Italy.

Italian millwork runs throughout the home, and the 11,709-square-foot estate also comes with custom Italian furniture. Shaped like a box, the glass-covered residence include seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two kitchens scattered across dramatic open spaces.

Newly renovated, the box-like abode overlooks Biscayne Bay with a swimming pool, cabana and private dock.
1/16
The motor court.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
2/16
The entry.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
3/16
The foyer.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
4/16
The open floor plan.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
5/16
The dining area.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
6/16
The living room.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
7/16
The kitchen.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
8/16
The primary bedroom.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
9/16
The bathroom.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
10/16
The courtyard.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
11/16
The outdoor lounge.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
12/16
The backyard.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
13/16
The two-story mansion.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
14/16
The cabana.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
15/16
The dock.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
16/16
The pool.  (One Sotheby’s International Realty)

A commercial-grade elevator navigates the two-story floor plan, rising to a lavish primary suite with custom closets and a private balcony. It overlooks a palm-topped backyard with a swimming pool, spa, cabana and private dock. A turf courtyard completes the half-acre grounds.

An 11-time All-Star, Bosh spent seven years with the Toronto Raptors before teaming up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, where the trio won back-to-back NBA titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. In May, he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He also owns a Mediterranean mansion in Pacific Palisades, which he once leased to actor Donald Glover.

Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

