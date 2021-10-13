Chris Bosh’s longtime Miami Beach mansion gets a new look and new price: $42 million
On the waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, one development group is looking to cash in on Chris Bosh’s modern mansion. After buying the NBA star’s home for $14.43 million earlier this year, homebuilding company AquaBlue Group is looking to flip it for $42 million.
Bosh, a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, paid $12.33 million for the waterfront property in 2010 and sold it to AquaBlue in January for a modest profit of $2.1 million. The developers quickly got to work, keeping the original structure in place but remodeling the interiors with inspiration from Italy.
Italian millwork runs throughout the home, and the 11,709-square-foot estate also comes with custom Italian furniture. Shaped like a box, the glass-covered residence include seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two kitchens scattered across dramatic open spaces.
A commercial-grade elevator navigates the two-story floor plan, rising to a lavish primary suite with custom closets and a private balcony. It overlooks a palm-topped backyard with a swimming pool, spa, cabana and private dock. A turf courtyard completes the half-acre grounds.
An 11-time All-Star, Bosh spent seven years with the Toronto Raptors before teaming up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, where the trio won back-to-back NBA titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. In May, he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
He also owns a Mediterranean mansion in Pacific Palisades, which he once leased to actor Donald Glover.
Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
