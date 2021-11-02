Hilary Swank wants $10.5 million for her Pacific Palisades villa
During the pandemic, swarms of Angelenos left L.A. in favor of isolated communities. Hilary Swank was among them, moving her family to rural Colorado, and now she’s listing her longtime home in Pacific Palisades for $10.5 million.
That’s nearly double the $5.8 million she paid for the property in 2007, records show. The Oscar-winning actress updated the villa in the years since, restoring living spaces with Spanish accents such as tile-lined stairs, wood floors and hand-painted beams.
Covering just over a third of an acre, the miniature compound makes the most of its space with a main home, detached bungalow, garage, double-gated motor court and lush backyard with a swimming pool and heated cabana under terraced fruit and vegetable gardens.
Built in 1928, the main house fits six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms into 6,700 square feet. Most bedrooms open to private balconies overlooking the ocean, and other highlights include built-in bookshelves, a concession stand, movie theater, wine cellar and cigar lounge.
An actress for the last three decades, Swank has twice won the Academy Award for lead actress for her roles in “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby.” More recently, she starred in “The Homesman,” “Logan Lucky” and “The Hunt.”
Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
