Real Estate

Hilary Swank wants $10.5 million for her Pacific Palisades villa

A view of Hilary Swank's backyard, which includes a swimming pool set among terraced fruit and vegetable gardens.
Hilary Swank’s miniature compound includes a Spanish-style villa, detached bungalow and swimming pool set among terraced fruit and vegetable gardens.
(Jeremy Spann)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
During the pandemic, swarms of Angelenos left L.A. in favor of isolated communities. Hilary Swank was among them, moving her family to rural Colorado, and now she’s listing her longtime home in Pacific Palisades for $10.5 million.

That’s nearly double the $5.8 million she paid for the property in 2007, records show. The Oscar-winning actress updated the villa in the years since, restoring living spaces with Spanish accents such as tile-lined stairs, wood floors and hand-painted beams.

Covering just over a third of an acre, the miniature compound makes the most of its space with a main home, detached bungalow, garage, double-gated motor court and lush backyard with a swimming pool and heated cabana under terraced fruit and vegetable gardens.

1/16
1/16
Aerial view of the estate.  (Jeremy Spann)
2/16
2/16
The exterior.  (Jeremy Spann)
3/16
3/16
The entry.  (Jeremy Spann)
4/16
4/16
The foyer.  (Jeremy Spann)
5/16
5/16
The living room.  (Jeremy Spann)
6/16
6/16
The kitchen.  (Jeremy Spann)
7/16
7/16
The breakfast nook.  (Jeremy Spann)
8/16
8/16
The dining room.  (Jeremy Spann)
9/16
9/16
The terrace.  (Jeremy Spann)
10/16
10/16
The bedroom.  (Jeremy Spann)
11/16
11/16
The theater.  (Jeremy Spann)
12/16
12/16
The cigar lounge.  (Jeremy Spann)
13/16
13/16
The pool.  (Jeremy Spann)
14/16
14/16
The fire pit.  (Jeremy Spann)
15/16
15/16
The cabana.  (Jeremy Spann)
16/16
16/16
The backyard.  (Jeremy Spann)

Built in 1928, the main house fits six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms into 6,700 square feet. Most bedrooms open to private balconies overlooking the ocean, and other highlights include built-in bookshelves, a concession stand, movie theater, wine cellar and cigar lounge.

An actress for the last three decades, Swank has twice won the Academy Award for lead actress for her roles in “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby.” More recently, she starred in “The Homesman,” “Logan Lucky” and “The Hunt.”

Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

