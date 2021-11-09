After break-in, Camila Cabello is selling her Hollywood Hills villa for $4 million

A few months after her Hollywood Hills villa was broken into, singer Camila Cabello is shopping the property around for $4 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for the “Cinderella” star, who paid $3.375 million for the Spanish-style abode in 2019.

She found time to make some changes during the two-year stretch, converting one of the bedrooms into a recording studio and adding a vocal booth to the two-car garage. Other additions include security cameras, an intercom system and alarm.

1 / 12 The entry. (Neue Focus) 2 / 12 The living room. (Neue Focus) 3 / 12 The fireplace. (Neue Focus) 4 / 12 The recording studio. (Neue Focus) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Neue Focus) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Neue Focus) 7 / 12 The bedroom. (Neue Focus) 8 / 12 The pool. (Neue Focus) 9 / 12 The backyard. (Neue Focus) 10 / 12 The dining patio. (Neue Focus) 11 / 12 The outdoor lounge. (Neue Focus) 12 / 12 The Spanish-style villa. (Neue Focus)

Built in the 1970s, the three-story home is loaded with Spanish style. Ivy crawls across the stucco exterior under a clay tile roof, and arched doorways and wrought-iron gates lead to living spaces with distressed hardwood floors and colorful imported tile.

Modern chandeliers hang above the gourmet kitchen and dining room. In the living room, two walls of glass open to a saltwater swimming pool overlooked by an elevated lounge and multiple balconies.

The 3,570-square-foot floor plan also holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Outside, cozy courtyards and loggias fill out the landscaped grounds.

Cabello, 24, found fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which competed on the reality competition show “The X Factor.” As a solo artist, she has received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammys with the hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

Denise Rosner of Compass holds the listing.