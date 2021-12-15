‘Spotlight’ producer Michael Sugar shoots for $6.3 million in Dana Point

Michael Sugar, the film and TV producer behind “Spotlight,” “The Knick” and “13 Reasons Why,” just listed his Dana Point home overlooking the ocean for $6.3 million.

It’s a short stay for Sugar. Records show he paid $5.1 million for the property earlier this year.

Perched on a hill in Monarch Bay Terrace, the single-story home takes full advantage of the coastal location with walls of glass in almost every room. Tile floors mix with dark hardwood accents in the common spaces, including a living room with a wet bar and fireplace sandwiched by built-ins.

Four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an office complete the nearly 3,300-square-foot floor plan. Outside, four fire features line a patio with a swimming pool and spa. Solar panels top the metal seam roof.

Sugar won an Oscar as a producer for 2015’s “Spotlight,” and his more recent credits include “The OA,” “Maniac,” “The Report” and “The Laundromat.” He’s also the founder of production company Sugar23 and raised $30 million to expand the business earlier this year.

Dana Point regularly sees sales north of Sugar’s asking price. According to the Multiple Listing Service, five homes have sold for $10 million or more in the city so far this year, including a beach house that traded hands for $23.5 million in October. Besides Sugar, other notable residents over the years include baseball star Randy Johnson and Lakers co-owner Jim Buss.

Bryan Gerlach of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.