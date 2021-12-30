Advertisement
Real Estate

Camila Cabello gets $4.3 million for burglarized villa in Hollywood Hills

A pool is shown behind a white home
Cabello added a recording studio and vocal booth to the three-story home during her stay.
(Neue Focus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Less than a year after her Hollywood Hills villa was burglarized, singer Camila Cabello has sold the place for $4.3 million.

It’s a happy ending for the “Cinderella” star, who paid $3.375 million for the 1970s abode in 2019. She also got $350,000 more than her asking price, finding a buyer in less than two weeks.

Heavy on charm, the property opens with a private courtyard and white stucco exterior strewn with ivy. Wrought ironwork lines the doorway, leading to designer spaces with tile floors, walls of glass and colorful fireplaces.


1/12
The entry.  (Neue Focus)

2/12
The living room.  (Neue Focus)

3/12
The fireplace.  (Neue Focus)

4/12
The recording studio.  (Neue Focus)

5/12
The dining room.  (Neue Focus)

6/12
The kitchen.  (Neue Focus)

7/12
The bedroom.  (Neue Focus)

8/12
The pool.  (Neue Focus)

9/12
The backyard.  (Neue Focus)

10/12
The dining patio.  (Neue Focus)

11/12
The outdoor lounge.  (Neue Focus)

12/12
The Spanish-style villa.  (Neue Focus)

During her two-year stay, Cabello converted a guest bedroom into a recording studio and added a vocal booth in the garage. After the break-in, she also installed security cameras and an alarm and intercom system throughout the 3,570-square-foot floor plan.

The lot is less than a sixth of an acre but manages to squeeze in a variety of outdoor spaces. Pocketing doors open directly to a saltwater swimming pool behind the home, and multiple balconies and an elevated lounge overlook the flowery space from above. There’s also a dining patio, fire pit, fireplace and lantern-topped loggia with an outdoor kitchen.

Denise Rosner of Compass held the listing. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Cabello, 24, found fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which competed on the reality competition show “The X Factor.” As a solo artist, she has received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammys with the hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

