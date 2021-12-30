Camila Cabello gets $4.3 million for burglarized villa in Hollywood Hills

Less than a year after her Hollywood Hills villa was burglarized, singer Camila Cabello has sold the place for $4.3 million.

It’s a happy ending for the “Cinderella” star, who paid $3.375 million for the 1970s abode in 2019. She also got $350,000 more than her asking price, finding a buyer in less than two weeks.

Heavy on charm, the property opens with a private courtyard and white stucco exterior strewn with ivy. Wrought ironwork lines the doorway, leading to designer spaces with tile floors, walls of glass and colorful fireplaces.

1 / 12 The entry. (Neue Focus) 2 / 12 The living room. (Neue Focus) 3 / 12 The fireplace. (Neue Focus) 4 / 12 The recording studio. (Neue Focus) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Neue Focus) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Neue Focus) 7 / 12 The bedroom. (Neue Focus) 8 / 12 The pool. (Neue Focus) 9 / 12 The backyard. (Neue Focus) 10 / 12 The dining patio. (Neue Focus) 11 / 12 The outdoor lounge. (Neue Focus) 12 / 12 The Spanish-style villa. (Neue Focus)

During her two-year stay, Cabello converted a guest bedroom into a recording studio and added a vocal booth in the garage. After the break-in, she also installed security cameras and an alarm and intercom system throughout the 3,570-square-foot floor plan.

The lot is less than a sixth of an acre but manages to squeeze in a variety of outdoor spaces. Pocketing doors open directly to a saltwater swimming pool behind the home, and multiple balconies and an elevated lounge overlook the flowery space from above. There’s also a dining patio, fire pit, fireplace and lantern-topped loggia with an outdoor kitchen.

Denise Rosner of Compass held the listing. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Cabello, 24, found fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which competed on the reality competition show “The X Factor.” As a solo artist, she has received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammys with the hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”