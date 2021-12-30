Camila Cabello gets $4.3 million for burglarized villa in Hollywood Hills
Less than a year after her Hollywood Hills villa was burglarized, singer Camila Cabello has sold the place for $4.3 million.
It’s a happy ending for the “Cinderella” star, who paid $3.375 million for the 1970s abode in 2019. She also got $350,000 more than her asking price, finding a buyer in less than two weeks.
Heavy on charm, the property opens with a private courtyard and white stucco exterior strewn with ivy. Wrought ironwork lines the doorway, leading to designer spaces with tile floors, walls of glass and colorful fireplaces.
During her two-year stay, Cabello converted a guest bedroom into a recording studio and added a vocal booth in the garage. After the break-in, she also installed security cameras and an alarm and intercom system throughout the 3,570-square-foot floor plan.
The lot is less than a sixth of an acre but manages to squeeze in a variety of outdoor spaces. Pocketing doors open directly to a saltwater swimming pool behind the home, and multiple balconies and an elevated lounge overlook the flowery space from above. There’s also a dining patio, fire pit, fireplace and lantern-topped loggia with an outdoor kitchen.
Denise Rosner of Compass held the listing. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Cabello, 24, found fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which competed on the reality competition show “The X Factor.” As a solo artist, she has received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammys with the hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”
