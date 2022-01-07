Actor Michael York eyes $7 million for scenic spot in Hollywood Hills

After nearly half a century in Hollywood Hills, actor Michael York — who starred in the “Austin Powers” film franchise — is relocating to the East Coast and listing his home for $7 million.

As is typical when you hold onto a house for more than four decades in Southern California, he’s in for a big return on investment if he gets his price — or anything close. He and his wife, photographer Pat York, paid $260,000 for the property in 1976.

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the compound covers two parcels. One holds a single-story Midcentury built in the 1940s, and one is empty. Listing agent Linda May says it’s perfect for a guesthouse, or just an extra bit of privacy.

Iron gates guard the property, opening to a small motor court and wooden double-door entry. Inside, the 4,200-square-foot floor plan boasts custom shelving, skylights, a library and living room complete with a Texas limestone fireplace and bar. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Outside, a sun deck wraps around a mosaic-tile swimming pool surrounded by potted shrubs and cacti. Views stretch from downtown L.A. to the ocean.

Linda May and Guy Levy of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

A native of England, York has starred in more than 70 films since the 1960s with notable credits in “Romeo and Juliet,” “Cabaret,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Logan’s Run.” In 2001, he received an Emmy nomination for his role in the comedy series “The Lot.”