Alex Trebek’s Studio City compound seeks $7 million

Clue: The home of this beloved game show host just hit the market for $7 million in the hills of Studio City.

Answer: Who is Alex Trebek?

Records show Trebek, who died of cancer in 2020, purchased the property for $2.15 million in 1991. The listing marks the first time the home has surfaced for sale since then.

It’s currently owned by Trebek’s widow, Jean. His daughter Emily Trebek, a real estate agent with Compass, is handling the sale.

The compound spans about 1.5 acres in Fryman Estates, a celebrity enclave in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. Depending on your route, it’s about a 30-minute commute to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, where “Jeopardy!” is filmed.

At the center sits a 99-year-old Mediterranean-style mansion complete with grand public spaces and custom touches. A two-story foyer with dual sweeping staircases sets the tone, and at the top there’s a dramatic dome with painted pergolas wrapped in ivy.

Other highlights include a gold-and-white wet bar, a library with a stone fireplace and a movie theater with plush red carpet and crimson-colored drapes. Four bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the 10,000-square-foot floor plan.

Grassy lawns, lush gardens and oak trees fill out the leafy grounds, which add a guesthouse and swimming pool with a waterslide. The property backs up to Wilacre Park, a 128-acre nature reserve with hiking and biking trails.

A native of Canada, Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons from 1984 to 2020. During that stretch, he won eight Emmys for outstanding game show host and also received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Emily Trebek and Renee Ogiens, both with Compass, hold the listing.