WWE’s The Miz and Maryse try to tackle Westlake Village home sale

Mike and Maryse Mizanin — the husband-and-wife wrestling duo better known as The Miz and Maryse — are shopping around their English-style manor in Westlake Village for $12.5 million.

Fans of the two WWE stars may recognize the property, which sits in guard-gated North Ranch Country Club Estates. It was featured extensively in “Miz & Mrs.,” the reality TV series that followed the couple’s lives in and out of the wrestling ring.

Clad in stone and strewn in ivy, the dramatic U-shaped mansion spans more than 10,000 square feet. The couple remodeled the interior during their stay; highlights include a grand foyer with dual staircases and a formal living room with a stone fireplace and stained-glass window.

A matching-stained glass window pops up in the billiards room — a bold, black space with a custom booth for poker and shelves lined with WWE championship belts. Elsewhere is a movie theater and detached office.

Upstairs, the primary suite connects to a terrace, which overlooks a back patio complete with a swimming pool and cabana with an outdoor kitchen. A guesthouse, pool house and six-car garage complete the compound.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

The Miz signed with WWE in 2004 and has since won two WWE Championships, eight Intercontinental Championships and became the 25the wrestler to win the WWE Triple Crown. In addition to starring in his show “Miz and Mrs.,” which he also produces along with Maryse, the 41-year-old has also appeared on the reality shows “The Real World: Back to New York,” “Fear Factor” and “Tough Enough.”

Maryse joined WWE in 2006 and won her first WWE Divas Championship two years later. On the media side, she co-hosted the wrestling show “WWE NXT” and appeared in two seasons of “Total Divas,” which follows the lives of female WWE wrestlers.