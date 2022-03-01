Tyrese Gibson sells Woodland Hills home — giant Transformer included

Some luxury homes come with a movie theater. Others have a swimming pool. Tyrese Gibson’s place came with a giant yellow robot.

The singer and actor from the “Transformers” and “Fast and Furious” franchises just sold his Woodland Hills home for $2.4 million, and the sale price included a replica of Bumblebee, the Transformer robot from the blockbuster film series.

That’s not the home’s only odd amenity. During his decadelong stay, Gibson added an outdoor movie theater and event space with a recording studio, conference room, beauty salon, rooftop spa and hibachi grill.

1 / 15 The gated home. (The Oppenheim Group) 2 / 15 The foyer. (The Oppenheim Group) 3 / 15 The kitchen. (The Oppenheim Group) 4 / 15 The living room. (The Oppenheim Group) 5 / 15 The theater. (The Oppenheim Group) 6 / 15 The bedroom. (The Oppenheim Group) 7 / 15 The Transformer replica. (The Oppenheim Group) 8 / 15 The pool. (The Oppenheim Group) 9 / 15 The backyard. (The Oppenheim Group) 10 / 15 The outdoor movie theater. (The Oppenheim Group) 11 / 15 The hibachi grill. (The Oppenheim Group) 12 / 15 The lounge. (The Oppenheim Group) 13 / 15 The outdoor fireplace. (The Oppenheim Group) 14 / 15 The conference room. (The Oppenheim Group) 15 / 15 The recording studio. (The Oppenheim Group)

Guarded by gates and shaded by palm trees, the compound covers half an acre and makes the most of its space with a 5,414-square-foot main home and 3,000 square feet of additional structures.

The house starts off dramatically with a grand foyer, where a sweeping staircase and crystal chandelier are topped by 25-foot ceilings. Tan-colored walls mix with wood and tile floors in the living spaces.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a primary suite with a private balcony. It overlooks the amenity-loaded backyard complete with a street sign marked with “Voltron Enterprises Pkwy,” the name of Gibson’s limited liability company, as well as a neon-lit sign of the company’s logo above the swimming pool.

Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, who stars in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and the spinoff series “Selling the OC,” handled both ends of the deal.

A native of Watts, Gibson signed to RCA Records in the late 1990s and has released six studio albums in the decades since, including 2015’s “Black Rose.” As an actor, he’s known for his roles as Robert Epps in the “Transformers” franchise and Roman Pearce in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.