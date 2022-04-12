Matthew Stafford buys part of Drake’s party compound for $11 million

A few months after winning the Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford is going on a spending spree. The Rams quarterback just dropped $11 million on two neighboring Hidden Hills homes owned by Drake, The Times has confirmed.

Stafford must’ve liked what he saw. He bought the larger home for $5 million, or $500,000 more than the asking price, and spent $6 million on the smaller one — more than double the asking price of $2.9 million. He now owns three homes in the star-studded neighborhood, after picking up a spec mansion last year for $19.6 million.

The contiguous properties make up two-thirds of the prized real estate package that Drake has been compiling for the last decade and shopping around for a combined $22.2 million after buying Robbie Williams’ Beverly Crest estate for $75 million. The third piece — a party-ready property known as the “Yolo Estate,” complete with a recording studio and mechanical bull — is still on the market for $14.8 million.

The larger home comes with a guesthouse and oval swimming pool. (Beverly Hills Estates)

Stafford’s new $5-million house sits on 1.6 acres and covers 3,645 square feet, with an 800-square-foot guesthouse. Living spaces have high ceilings and hardwood floors, and out back there’s an oval swimming pool and pizza oven.

The $6-million house has a bit more land, with pine, sycamore and citrus trees spread across two acres. At the center, there’s a 2,449-square-foot home with splashes of brick inside and out.

The smaller home sits on two acres surrounded by citrus and sycamore trees. (Beverly Hills Estates)

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates held the listings for both homes. Michelle Graci, also with the Beverly Hills Estate, represented Stafford.

Stafford spent the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014. In 2021, he was traded to the Rams and led the team to a 12-5 record and a Super Bowl title in his first season.