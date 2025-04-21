Matthew Stafford’s teammates were a ‘little worried’ he wouldn’t return to Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, third right, listens to the national anthem before a game against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in October.

Less than two months ago, Matthew Stafford arrived at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills to discuss his immediate future.

The veteran quarterback wanted his contract adjusted, and his agent, with the Rams’ blessing, had been exploring possible trade destinations. But Stafford said Monday that he “never really wanted to leave.”

During that Feb. 28 meeting, Stafford, his wife Kelly, Rams coach Sean McVay and team executives spoke openly and moved forward with an adjustment for the second year in a row.

On Monday, Stafford reported to the facility with teammates for the start of the voluntary offseason workout program.

“It’s great to have that done and kind of out of the way, you know, as we get this thing going,” Stafford said during a videoconference with reporters. “Just obviously happy that I’m going to be coming back and doing it again here, which is great.”

Stafford, 37, is preparing for his 17th NFL season, his fifth with the Rams, who he led to a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season.

Last year, on the first day of training camp, the Rams agreed to adjust Stafford’s contract, moving money that was due Stafford in 2025 to 2024.

Stafford is due to have a $23-million salary this season, according to Overthecap.com. Details of the latest adjustment have not been made public. But the Rams are expected to again move some salary and bonuses due next year to this year.

Stafford acknowledged that during the process, he did “due diligence” and stayed informed about possible scenarios and trade destinations.

“I’m a fan of the NFL, and know a lot of these coaches, a lot of these players, a lot of the teams and kind of some of their situations,” he said. “So you obviously poke your head around and see what’s going on. Obviously, wanting to be back with the Rams was my No. 1 priority, and glad that worked out, so I didn’t have to worry too much about it.”

The decision to remain with the Rams, he said, did not come down to that Friday meeting in February.

“There’s so many positive things about our organization, about our team,” Stafford said. “Never really wanted to leave, so just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back and we can move forward and, hopefully, have a great season.”

Last season, the Rams finished with a 10-7 record and advanced to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Stafford passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He will go into the upcoming season needing only 192 yards passing to eclipse 60,000 in his career.

Receiver Cooper Kupp was released and is now playing for the Seattle Seahawks, but the Rams added star receiver Davante Adams to an offense that features receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams. The Rams also added lineman Poona Ford to a young defensive front that helps make the Rams a Super Bowl contender.

Rams players monitored Stafford’s contract situation throughout the offseason.

“As a player, you’re like ‘please, please, please, hopefully, everything works out,’ because of the effect and influence that he’s had on this organization and on me specifically,” safety Quentin Lake said. “To have a guy that’s going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, and you’re going against him every single day, from a defensive back perspective it has only made me better. ... Luckily, I saw him in the building [Monday], so that was fantastic.”

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner said Stafford’s grit and presence elevates the Rams. Turner said he was “a little worried” that the situation might not play out in favor of a Rams team with high expectations.

So he is happy that Stafford, who wears jersey No. 9, will once again be under center.

“The quarterback is the biggest piece,” Turner said. “It always is. ... Man, it feels great to have [No.] 9 back.”

Stafford is under contract through 2026. But if he plays beyond this season, he and the Rams will undoubtedly meet regarding an adjustment. Stafford is comfortable with the year-to-year scenario.

“Yeah, I am,” he said. “The longer that I’m in the game, the longer that I’m playing football, I think there’s an understanding between myself and, I think, the organization as well, what we want that to look like and what we want that to be.

“And so that’s been great communication-wise with those guys.”