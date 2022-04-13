Zedd slashes price of Beverly Hills mansion to $23 million

With no takers at $26.5 million, Grammy-winning DJ Zedd has trimmed the price of his custom Benedict Canyon mansion to $23 million.

The price cut comes with some upgrades, as the Russian German record producer has instituted “a hundred little changes” since the last listing, according to agent and “Selling Sunset” star Emma Hernan. At $23 million, it’s still a nice improvement upon the $16 million he paid for the property in 2018.

If the modern compound looks familiar, it’s probably because it was featured on Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series, in which Zedd flaunted a bevy of custom flourishes including a Skittles vending machine and built-in vacuum underneath the cabinetry to suck up crumbs.

1 / 15 The 11,000-square-foot home. (Oppenheim Group) 2 / 15 The exterior. (Oppenheim Group) 3 / 15 The entry. (Oppenheim Group) 4 / 15 The living room. (Oppenheim Group) 5 / 15 The dining room. (Oppenheim Group) 6 / 15 The music room. (Oppenheim Group) 7 / 15 The kitchen. (Oppenheim Group) 8 / 15 The billiards room. (Oppenheim Group) 9 / 15 The primary bedroom. (Oppenheim Group) 10 / 15 The primary bathroom. (Oppenheim Group) 11 / 15 The deck. (Oppenheim Group) 12 / 15 The theater. (Oppenheim Group) 13 / 15 The rooftop deck. (Oppenheim Group) 14 / 15 The pool. (Oppenheim Group) 15 / 15 Aerial view of the estate. (Oppenheim Group)

Perched on a three-acre promontory, the boxy abode features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, clean lines and panoramic views across 11,000 square feet. In almost every space, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the surrounding canyons.

Advertisement

There’s a fountain in the entry, as well as a wall of built-ins. Another highlight comes in the kitchen, which boasts marble countertops and a pair of Korean barbecue-style grills built into the table. Other amenities include a billiards room, indoor-outdoor gym and movie theater.

The primary suite sits upstairs and features a fireplace, dual closets and a steam shower. A spacious deck hangs off the space, overlooking a backyard with a swimming pool, spa and handful of box gardens. A rooftop deck with a cabana completes the scene.

Hernan and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, who both star in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” hold the listing.

Zedd started releasing remixes in 2010 and signed with Interscope Records two years later. In the decade since, the 32-year-old has released a pair of studio albums and a handful of singles with hits such as “The Middle” and “Clarity,” for which he won a Grammy for best dance recording in 2014.