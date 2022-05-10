Alex Trebek’s Studio City mansion sells for $6.45 million

Alex Trebek’s Studio City estate — which the late “Jeopardy!” host owned for three decades until his death in 2020 — has changed hands for $6.45 million.

That’s exactly triple the price Trebek paid in 1991 when he bought it for $2.15 million, records show. His widow, Jean, listed the home for $7 million in January. His daughter, Emily Trebek of Compass, handled the sale.

The $6.45-million deal ranks as Studio City’s second-priciest home sale so far this year, and it comes as no surprise. The 99-year-old home spans 10,000 square feet and sits on 1.5 acres in Fryman Estates, one of the neighborhood’s priciest pockets.

Inside are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a handful of lavish living spaces. There’s a two-story entry with dual staircases, a lounge under a dramatic rotunda and a gold-and-white wet bar.

1 / 16 The two-story foyer. (Compass) 2 / 16 The dome. (Compass) 3 / 16 The dining room. (Compass) 4 / 16 The kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 16 The theater. (Compass) 6 / 16 The library. (Compass) 7 / 16 The wet bar. (Compass) 8 / 16 The bedroom. (Compass) 9 / 16 The bathroom. (Compass) 10 / 16 The terrace. (Compass) 11 / 16 The backyard. (Compass) 12 / 16 The pool. (Compass) 13 / 16 The gardens. (Compass) 14 / 16 The driveway. (Compass) 15 / 16 Aerial view of the compound. (Compass) 16 / 16 The exterior. (Compass)

Another highlight comes in the media room, which features a library with a stone fireplace at one end and a movie theater with crimson-colored carpet and drapes at the other.

Out back, the park-like grounds include patios that lead to a guesthouse, fountain and swimming pool with a slide. Beyond that is Wilacre Park, a 128-acre nature preserve. The compound is about a 30-minute drive from Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, where “Jeopardy!” is filmed.

A native of Canada, Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons from 1984 to 2020. During that stretch, he won eight Emmys for outstanding game show host and also received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Emily Trebek and Renee Ogiens, both with Compass, held the listing. Andrew Dinsky of Equity Union represented the buyer.