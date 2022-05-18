‘The Northman’ star Alexander Skarsgard seeks $2.6 million for Manhattan penthouse
Alexander Skarsgard, the Swedish actor who starred in “True Blood” and the recent film “The Northman,” is shopping around his Manhattan penthouse of five years for $2.6 million.
That’s $300,000 more than he paid for the unit in 2017, but the price bump comes with some upgrades. Skarsgard fixed the place up during his half-decade stay, remodeling the kitchen and touching up the walls and warm pine floors.
Found in the East Village, the prewar home is tucked atop a townhouse built in 1845. It’s part of a co-op, and the $2,222 monthly HOA dues pay for maintenance, a live-in superintendent and common garden.
The home shows its age in a good way with a stone fireplace, exposed brick walls and rustic beamed ceilings broken up by five skylights. Modern finishes include marble in the kitchen, motorized shades in the bedroom and a custom wall of brass in the bathroom.
The floor plan currently holds one bedroom, but the listing claims a second can be added. It also comes with roof rights, so the buyer could build a private rooftop deck overlooking the New York City skyline.
Emma St. Laurent and Stephane Guerrier of Compass hold the listing.
A native of Stockholm, Skarsgard served in the Swedish military before moving to the U.S. for acting. He rose to fame with a role in 2001’s “Zoolander,” and his more recent credits include “The Legend of Tarzan” and the TV shows “Big Little Lies” and “Succession.”
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.