Real Estate

‘The Northman’ star Alexander Skarsgard seeks $2.6 million for Manhattan penthouse

The prewar penthouse mixes old and new with exposed brick and rustic beams broken up by five skylights.
(Yale Wagner)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Alexander Skarsgard, the Swedish actor who starred in “True Blood” and the recent film “The Northman,” is shopping around his Manhattan penthouse of five years for $2.6 million.

That’s $300,000 more than he paid for the unit in 2017, but the price bump comes with some upgrades. Skarsgard fixed the place up during his half-decade stay, remodeling the kitchen and touching up the walls and warm pine floors.

Found in the East Village, the prewar home is tucked atop a townhouse built in 1845. It’s part of a co-op, and the $2,222 monthly HOA dues pay for maintenance, a live-in superintendent and common garden.

The pre-war penthouse mixes old and new with exposed brick and rustic beams broken up by five skylights.
1/10
The living room.  (Yale Wagner)
2/10
The exposed brick.  (Yale Wagner)
3/10
The open floor plan.  (Yale Wagner)
4/10
The built-ins.  (Yale Wagner)
5/10
The fireplace.  (Yale Wagner)
6/10
The kitchen.  (Yale Wagner)
7/10
The bedroom.  (Yale Wagner)
8/10
The bathroom.  (Yale Wagner)
9/10
The roof.  (Yale Wagner)
10/10
The building.  (Yale Wagner)

The home shows its age in a good way with a stone fireplace, exposed brick walls and rustic beamed ceilings broken up by five skylights. Modern finishes include marble in the kitchen, motorized shades in the bedroom and a custom wall of brass in the bathroom.

The floor plan currently holds one bedroom, but the listing claims a second can be added. It also comes with roof rights, so the buyer could build a private rooftop deck overlooking the New York City skyline.

Emma St. Laurent and Stephane Guerrier of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Stockholm, Skarsgard served in the Swedish military before moving to the U.S. for acting. He rose to fame with a role in 2001’s “Zoolander,” and his more recent credits include “The Legend of Tarzan” and the TV shows “Big Little Lies” and “Succession.”

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

