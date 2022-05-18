‘The Northman’ star Alexander Skarsgard seeks $2.6 million for Manhattan penthouse

Alexander Skarsgard, the Swedish actor who starred in “True Blood” and the recent film “The Northman,” is shopping around his Manhattan penthouse of five years for $2.6 million.

That’s $300,000 more than he paid for the unit in 2017, but the price bump comes with some upgrades. Skarsgard fixed the place up during his half-decade stay, remodeling the kitchen and touching up the walls and warm pine floors.

Found in the East Village, the prewar home is tucked atop a townhouse built in 1845. It’s part of a co-op, and the $2,222 monthly HOA dues pay for maintenance, a live-in superintendent and common garden.

1 / 10 The living room. (Yale Wagner) 2 / 10 The exposed brick. (Yale Wagner) 3 / 10 The open floor plan. (Yale Wagner) 4 / 10 The built-ins. (Yale Wagner) 5 / 10 The fireplace. (Yale Wagner) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Yale Wagner) 7 / 10 The bedroom. (Yale Wagner) 8 / 10 The bathroom. (Yale Wagner) 9 / 10 The roof. (Yale Wagner) 10 / 10 The building. (Yale Wagner)

The home shows its age in a good way with a stone fireplace, exposed brick walls and rustic beamed ceilings broken up by five skylights. Modern finishes include marble in the kitchen, motorized shades in the bedroom and a custom wall of brass in the bathroom.

Advertisement

The floor plan currently holds one bedroom, but the listing claims a second can be added. It also comes with roof rights, so the buyer could build a private rooftop deck overlooking the New York City skyline.

Emma St. Laurent and Stephane Guerrier of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Stockholm, Skarsgard served in the Swedish military before moving to the U.S. for acting. He rose to fame with a role in 2001’s “Zoolander,” and his more recent credits include “The Legend of Tarzan” and the TV shows “Big Little Lies” and “Succession.”