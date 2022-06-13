Jared Goff asks $7.5 million for Hidden Hills compound

NFL star Jared Goff, who spent five seasons with the Rams before being traded to the Detroit Lions last year, has listed his Hidden Hills home for $7.5 million.

The California native has owned the estate since 2018, records show. He made a few additions during his stay, adding a putting green with an upper-level chipping pad to the leafy backyard.

Covering 1.4 acres, the contemporary-style compound makes the most of its space with a 5,000-square-foot main house, 1,100-square-foot guesthouse and expansive patio that overlooks a custom pool and spa.

1 / 10 The courtyard. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 10 The open floor plan. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 10 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 10 The patio. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 10 The pool. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 10 The single-story home. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 10 The yard. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 10 The putting green. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 10 Aerial view of the estate. (Jeff Elson)

Approached by a garden courtyard with colorful plants and art pieces, the ranch-style house spans a single story but feels like more, as towering ceilings top an open floor plan marked by warm wood, clerestory windows and pocketing doors.

One side of the space combines a living room and chandelier-topped dining area, and the other side adds a modern kitchen with a center island. Other highlights include an office and bonus room.

Out back, the covered patio features a fire pit and multiple lounges that take in sweeping views of the surrounding hills.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

Goff, 27, played college ball at the University of California before being drafted by the Rams with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s played in two Pro Bowls since and tossed 126 touchdowns in six seasons, including 19 last year with the Lions.