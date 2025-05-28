Advertisement
SoCal boy takes a round of ammo to school; dad is under arrest, officials say

Authorities say a student at Campus Canyon College Preparatory Academy in Moorpark took a bullet to school to show his friends.
By Christopher Buchanan

After his son took a bullet to school to share with friends, a Moorpark man is under arrest, authorities said.

Ricardo Nunez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child endangerment and having an unregistered weapon. A search of the man’s home turned up a number of guns and ammunition, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Deputy K’Lynn Jackson, school resource officer for the Moorpark Unified School District, responded to reports from Campus Canyon College Preparatory Academy — a K-8 public school — that a student was in possession of a single round of ammunition that he had been showing to his friends.

Nunez was soon contacted by detectives, according to the release. They found two unregistered assault rifles, a handgun, ammunition and high-capacity magazines at the Nunez residence and identified him as the owner, officials said.

Nunez was apprehended and charged with criminal firearm storage, possession of assault weapons and child endangerment, among other firearms-related charges.

In the release, the Moorpark Police Department advised gun owners to abide by regulation gun storage and safety standards.

“These incidents don’t happen frequently,” Jackson told The Times, “but any reports of any weapons calls to the school are taken very seriously. School safety and the safety of our teachers is our No. 1 priority.”

Christopher Buchanan

