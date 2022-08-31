Advertisement
Real Estate

In Massachusetts, a candle mogul’s stunning spread lists for $23 million

This rendering shows the 60-acre estate, which includes many swimming pools, three tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course.
This rendering shows the 60-acre estate, which includes multiple swimming pools, three tennis courts and a nine-hole golf course.
(Surette Media Group)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
The house that Yankee Candle built just surfaced for sale at $23 million in Massachusetts — and it’s a doozy.

Half-theme park, half-mega-mansion, the 120,000-square-foot compound was built over the course of two decades for Michael Kittredge, the entrepreneur who grew a small homemade candle operation into one of the biggest candle manufacturers in the country, Yankee Candle. Kittredge died at 67 in 2019, and his son Mick is handling the sale.

Stunning in scope, the 60-acre estate grew parallel to Kittredge’s business over the years. It started out as a modest three-bedroom Colonial in the 1980s and evolved into a private oasis with an amenities list that puts other luxury listings to shame.

The 60-acre compound features three tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, multiple swimming pools and eight structures that combine for 120,000 square feet.
The main house.  (Surette Media Group)
The living room.  (Surette Media Group)
The kitchen.  (Surette Media Group)
The dining area.  (Surette Media Group)
The oval office.  (Surette Media Group)
The wine cellar.  (Surette Media Group)
The basketball court.  (Surette Media Group)
The arcade.  (Surette Media Group)
The bowling alley.  (Surette Media Group)
The indoor pool.  (Surette Media Group)
The indoor tennis court.  (Surette Media Group)
The exterior.  (Surette Media Group)
The clubhouse.  (Surette Media Group)
The fireplace.  (Surette Media Group)
The banquet-style dining room.  (Surette Media Group)
The outdoor pool.  (Surette Media Group)
Aerial view of the home.  (Surette Media Group)
The car barn.  (Surette Media Group)
The 60-acre compound.  (Surette Media Group)

Some listings feature two islands in the kitchen. This one has five.

Some listings feature a putting green. This one comes with a nine-hole golf course.

Some listings feature a three-car garage. This one boasts two climate-controlled car barns with room for 60 vehicles.

Some listings feature a tennis court. This one has three, including two clay courts and an indoor court complete with a 25-foot oak bar and 4,000-square-foot stage at one end where bands such as Hall & Oates and the Doobie Brothers have performed.

Some listings feature a game room. This one offers an arcade decked out with slots, pinball machines and carnival-style Skee-Ball — as well as a three-lane bowling alley and billiards room.

Some listings feature an indoor pool. This one comes with an indoor water park complete with slides, waterfalls and palm trees all tucked under a ceiling painted like the natural sky — which was inspired by the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Some listings feature a gym and spa. This one offers a 55,000-square-foot facility complete with a sauna, steam room, locker rooms, massage rooms, a 4,000-square-foot gym and full kitchen.

The house itself spans 25,000 square feet and holds five bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, 11 fireplaces and vast living spaces with custom millwork and towering columns. Highlights include a stone wine cellar, oval office and rounded dining nook overlooking the grounds.

Trees, lawns, ponds and pergolas fill out the 60-acre setting, surrounding additional structures such as a clubhouse, cabana and pair of guesthouses. It’s found in Leverett, a town in Franklin County about 90 miles west of Boston.

Johnny Hatem Jr. of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

