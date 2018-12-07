Actor-director Adam Arkin lands pristine Midcentury pad in Granada Hills

Adam Arkin, who has been busy as a director-executive producer of the show “Get Shorty,” has closed the purchase of a Midcentury Modern-style home in Granada Hills for $1.5 million.
Designed by Joe B. Jordan and built in 1960, the single-story home plays up its Atomic Age origin with a neutral palette punctuated by bursts of lime and turquoise. Vaulted and beamed ceilings, walls of windows and terrazzo flooring are signatures of the architectural style.
An atrium-style entry sits beyond the threshold of the house, which has more than 4,000 square feet of interior space. In the main living area, a two-sided floor-to-ceiling fireplace divides the living and family rooms. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
A bonus room, accessed by a key-coded door, was formerly a bomb shelter.
Sliding glass doors open to a covered patio that overlooks a swimming pool and spa. The pool is solar-heated, and there’s an electric vehicle charging station in the garage.
The property came up for sale in October and sold for about $100,000 over the asking price, records show.
Patrick Brown, Brian Courville and J.B. Fung of Compass’ Modern Living L.A. team were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Judy Graff of Judy Graff Properties represented the buyer.
Arkin, 62, is is the son of Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin. He is known for his roles on the shows “Chicago Hope” and “Northern Exposure.” More recently, Arkin appeared on the series “How to Get Away With Murder” and “State of Affairs.”
He has also appeared in and directed episodes of the FX drama “Fargo.”