Getty heiress asks $12 million for stark black Malibu farmhouse

Among the scenic estates that dot the hills above Malibu’s Point Dume, one pitch-black abode stands out from the rest. It’s owned by Aileen Getty – a granddaughter of oil scion J. Paul Getty – and it’s on the market for $11.995 million.
A stark contrast to the two acres of rolling hills that surround it, the two-story farmhouse offers a much different vibe inside.
The designer-done interior pairs white walls with floors of herringbone wood and polished concrete. Three sets of French doors line the living room, and other highlights include a family room with a fireplace, an office with built-ins, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen.
Upstairs, sliding farmhouse doors access the master suite, which expands to a chic bathroom and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the landscaped grounds. In total, there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms across 5,255 square feet.
Sculpted hedges frame the backyard, where a trellis-topped patio draped with ivy adjoins a swimming pool and spa.
Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Earlier this year, an eye-catching Beverly Hills mansion once owned by one of Getty’s other granddaughters, Ariadne Getty, hit the market for $22.5 million.