Getty heiress asks $12 million for stark black Malibu farmhouse

By
Apr 09, 2019 | 12:25 PM
The black exterior gives way to more than 5,000 square feet of sunny living spaces full of white walls and herringbone wood floors. (Realtor.com)

Among the scenic estates that dot the hills above Malibu’s Point Dume, one pitch-black abode stands out from the rest. It’s owned by Aileen Getty – a granddaughter of oil scion J. Paul Getty – and it’s on the market for $11.995 million.

A stark contrast to the two acres of rolling hills that surround it, the two-story farmhouse offers a much different vibe inside.

The designer-done interior pairs white walls with floors of herringbone wood and polished concrete. Three sets of French doors line the living room, and other highlights include a family room with a fireplace, an office with built-ins, a dining room and an eat-in kitchen.

Upstairs, sliding farmhouse doors access the master suite, which expands to a chic bathroom and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the landscaped grounds. In total, there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms across 5,255 square feet.

Sculpted hedges frame the backyard, where a trellis-topped patio draped with ivy adjoins a swimming pool and spa.

Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Earlier this year, an eye-catching Beverly Hills mansion once owned by one of Getty’s other granddaughters, Ariadne Getty, hit the market for $22.5 million.

