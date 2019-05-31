‘Dr. Who’ actress Alex Kingston seeks a tenant for Hollywood Hills home

Actress Alex Kingston, known for her roles on “ER” and “Dr. Who,” is looking to play the part of landlord in the Hollywood Hills. Her home of six years is on the market for $14,995 a month, records show.
A gated entrance with a koi pond leads to the two-story contemporary, which dates to 1965 but has been renovated and expanded. Inside, open-concept living areas include a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room and a living room with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. A den/home theater sits off the common areas.
A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within more than 3,800 square feet of living space. Walls of windows bring natural light into the master suite, which has a soaking tub.
Setup for indoor-outdoor living, glass walls recede in the common areas, opening to a dining patio and a swimming pool with a spa. A sunken conversation pit with built-in bench seating is tucked behind the pool area and has a fire pit.
Views take in the city lights and mountains.
Kelli Debbs of Kelli Debbs Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Kingston, 56, has scores of credits including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Arrow” and “Private Practice.” More recently, she appeared on the Amazon series “The Widow” starring Kate Beckinsale.
She bought the home in 2013 for $1.23 million, records.