‘Workaholics’ star Blake Anderson lists Hollywood Hills home he bought from Rob Dyrdeck

After eight years in Hollywood Hills, “Workaholics” actor Blake Anderson is shopping around his modern home above the Hollywood Reservoir for $2.65 million.

It’ll be a stellar return on his investment if he gets his price. Records show Anderson got a great deal on the property in 2013, buying it from Rob Dyrdeck for $1.175 million. Dyrdeck, a former professional skateboarder and host of “Ridiculousness,” seemed content to take a loss on the home after buying it for $1.4 million in 2005.

Perched on a hillside in Lake Hollywood, as the small community surrounding the reservoir is known, the house takes advantage of the scenic setting with multiple terraces in front and living spaces lined with walls of glass.

1 / 8 The deck. (Revepix) 2 / 8 The living room. (Revepix) 3 / 8 The kitchen. (Revepix) 4 / 8 The bedroom. (Revepix) 5 / 8 The pool. (Revepix) 6 / 8 The patio. (Revepix) 7 / 8 The outdoor kitchen. (Revepix) 8 / 8 The hillside home. (Revepix)

The split-level floor plan combines white walls and warm hardwood floors across two stories and 2,800 square feet. Along with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s a bright living room, office and open-concept kitchen.

Advertisement

Outside, a grassy lawn and patio surround a swimming pool. Anderson made some changes during his stay, adding a glass garage door in front and an outdoor kitchen with a bar out back. The property covers roughly half an acre.

A California native, Anderson is best known for Comedy Central’s “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. Since then, his credits include the 2018 film “Game Over, Man!” and the Hulu show “Woke.”

Jonathan Edward Lichterman and Trish Coren of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.