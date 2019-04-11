‘Charlie’s Angels’ producer Amanda Goldberg gets her price for midcentury home in Beverly Hills

Amanda Goldberg has made quick work of her Beverly Hills home sale. Just a month after listing the stylish midcentury, the associate producer of the “Charlie’s Angels” films has sold the place for the full asking price of $4.9 million.
Built by noted midcentury architect Donald Perry Polsky in 1959, the indoor-outdoor estate is nestled into a quarter of an acre in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.
An entry flanked by water and landscaping provides a dramatic approach to the home, which has heaping doses of glass and tile across 3,506 square feet of sunny living spaces. An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area, and further in, a kitchen with skylight adds splashes of granite and a center island.
Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, but the real highlight comes out back, where walls of glass open to a turf yard with a long swimming pool and spa. A gated motor court sits on the other side of the property.
Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Sarah Blanchard of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
As an actress, Goldberg appeared in the action show “T.J. Booker.” Her producer credits include “Charlie’s Angels” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Critical Assembly” and “Runaway Virus.” She is the co-author of the novel “Celebutantes.”
Records show she bought the home for $1.7 million in 2001, which was a year after the first “Charlie’s Angels” film premiered.