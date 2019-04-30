Telemundo anchor Ana Patricia Candiani sees action on Glendale home

Telemundo Los Angeles news anchor Ana Patricia Candiani is ready to call it a wrap on the sale of her Glendale home.
The newswoman’s Spanish Revival-style house in the Rossmoyne neighborhood is in escrow but still entertaining backup offers, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $999,000.
The well-kept single-story, built in 1928, features hand-troweled stucco walls, vintage tilework, exposed beams and a kiva-style fireplace in the living room.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are included within the 1,772 square feet of living space. The galley-style kitchen has been updated and has a dining nook and a breakfast bar.
Outside, there’s a covered patio, a swimmer’s pool and fruit trees. A two-car garage sits in the rear.
Candiani got her start as a presenter of both television and radio programs in her native Mexico. She previously anchored Telemundo’s prime time national newscast as well as Radio Unica’s national show “Muy Temprano.”
She won an Emmy for the show “Más Vida” on CBS/Telenoticias.
Jeff Yarbrough and Tiffany Peterson of Keller Williams Beverly Hills hold the listing.