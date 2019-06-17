‘Shark Tank’ investor Andrew Banks looks to cash in on Santa Barbara home

Businessman Andrew Banks, who starred in the Australian reality series “Shark Tank,” has put his gated home in Santa Barbara’s Hope Ranch up for sale at $3.875 million.
It’ll be a good investment if Banks gets near the asking price. Records show he shelled out $2.7 million for the place in 2012.
The golf-course-adjacent property features plenty of green, as trees, lawns and landscaping fill out the 1.2-acre grounds. At the center sits a four-bedroom ranch-style home built in 1964.
The house has been updated and offers a mix of tile and hardwood floors across some 3,600 square feet of space. Indoor-outdoor living spaces include a column-lined living room with a stone fireplace and a dining room with paneled walls.
Elsewhere, there’s a combined kitchen and family room area with bay windows and beamed ceilings.
A wraparound deck stretches across the back of the house. Down below, a covered patio leads out to a lawn and playground.
The Brothers Gough of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.
A native of England, Banks co-founded the recruitment company Morgan & Banks with Geoff Morgan in 1985 and started the human resources outsourcing company Talent2 International two decades later. His business ventures landed him a role as an investor on all four seasons of the Australian version of “Shark Tank.”