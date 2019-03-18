Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker lower the price of their sprawling estate in Austin

Former top-ranked men's tennis player Andy Roddick and his wife, “Grace and Frankie” actress Brooklyn Decker, are chipping away at the price of their Austin, Texas, estate, recently reducing it to $5.5 million from an original $5.95 million last year.
The Texas farmhouse-style home sits on 15 rolling acres with forest, field and Hill Country views. Built in 2003, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house has undergone extensive renovation during the couple’s 13 years of ownership.
A redesigned kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a newly built wine cellar and a butler’s pantry are among recent upgrades. Beamed ceilings and plank-wood floors add a rustic vibe to the 7,368 square feet of chic interiors, which contain two dining rooms and two living rooms.
A copper soaking tub takes in views from the master bathroom suite. Guest quarters now occupy what was once the master bedroom and include three closets and an office with a wood-burning fireplace.
The swimming pool has an attached spa.
Roddick, 36, is a former World No. 1 singles player who has made five Grand Slam finals, winning the U.S Open in 2003.
Decker, 31, also is a fashion model and was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl in 2010.
The couple has an Austin-based cookie delivery service.
Jonathan Creath of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.