Advertisement

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker lower the price of their sprawling estate in Austin

By
Mar 18, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker lower the price of their sprawling estate in Austin
Wide steps off the patio lead to the swimming pool area of the Austin house. (Redfin.com)

Former top-ranked men's tennis player Andy Roddick and his wife, “Grace and Frankie” actress Brooklyn Decker, are chipping away at the price of their Austin, Texas, estate, recently reducing it to $5.5 million from an original $5.95 million last year.

The Texas farmhouse-style home sits on 15 rolling acres with forest, field and Hill Country views. Built in 2003, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house has undergone extensive renovation during the couple’s 13 years of ownership.

Advertisement

A redesigned kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a newly built wine cellar and a butler’s pantry are among recent upgrades. Beamed ceilings and plank-wood floors add a rustic vibe to the 7,368 square feet of chic interiors, which contain two dining rooms and two living rooms.

A copper soaking tub takes in views from the master bathroom suite. Guest quarters now occupy what was once the master bedroom and include three closets and an office with a wood-burning fireplace.

Advertisement

The swimming pool has an attached spa.

Roddick, 36, is a former World No. 1 singles player who has made five Grand Slam finals, winning the U.S Open in 2003.

Decker, 31, also is a fashion model and was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl in 2010.

The couple has an Austin-based cookie delivery service.

Advertisement

Jonathan Creath of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement