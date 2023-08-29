Mandy Moore shows support for ex Andy Roddick on 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win

Mandy Moore is serving up love all around for her former partner Andy Roddick.

On Monday, the “This Is Us” star shared a photo of Roddick, whom she dated from 2003 to 2004, from his recent interview with GQ on her now-expired Instagram Story.

“Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s (led) since,” Moore wrote on what was the first day of the 2023 U.S. Open. “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

Moore was dating Roddick at the time of his only Grand Slam title win in September 2003.

In the GQ story, Roddick opened up about what it’s like to be the last American man to win a Grand Slam title and how his life has been since he retired from professional tennis after the 2012 U.S. Open.

Model and actor Brooklyn Decker, the former tennis player‘s wife since 2009, also posted on Instagram about the in-depth and nuanced profile on Monday.

“This month’s @gq reflects on the 20 years since Andy won the US Open,” she wrote. “Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he’s become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly.”

In the comments section of Decker’s post, Moore replied, “I loved this article. Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!”

The “Grace and Frankie” actor responded to Moore’s comment, writing, “You’re a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there 😂) during that time ❤️.”

Decker has previously joked about being mad at the “Tangled” star for stealing some of Roddick’s best years from her.

“I still harbor anger towards Mandy because she got his good years,” she told “Access Hollywood” in 2020. “She got the hair, she got, like, the U.S. Open championship, she got the good stuff.”

In a 2018 interview with Howard Stern, the “Candy” singer talked about how she was affected by her breakup with Roddick.

“He broke my heart, so I think we parted ways because of that,” Moore said. “[The heartbreak] got poured into everything. It got poured into a record that eventually became an album that came out like three or four years after that.”

She went on to add: “He’s moved on, he’s married with kids and he seems super happy and I’m happy for him. We were kids! I don’t care ...10 years ago, I would have had an ax to grind, but now I’m like, ‘Whatever.’”