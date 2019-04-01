Buyer warms to the Seattle home of Heart’s Ann Wilson

Singer-songwriter Ann Wilson has sold her longtime home in Seattle for $4.32 million. The Heart frontwoman bought the storied house in 1980 for $460,000, public records show.
Built as the Boulevard Inn in 1912, the onetime way station was transformed into a single residence in the 1930s by pioneering Seattle architect Elizabeth Ayer as her personal residence.
Today the two-story East Coast-inspired house is reached by way of a private lane and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot obscured by lush landscaping and mature trees.
A red front door, set at an angle in a corner, opens to more than 7,250 square feet of updated living space. A graceful banister leads upstairs from the foyer. The living room features cobalt blue accent walls, ceiling beams, a fireplace and a bay window. There’s another fireplace in the formal dining room for a total of six.
Original plank wood floors continue in the updated kitchen. An informal dining nook has a corner built-in for storage.
A stained-glass door opens to a sunroom that pops with a vibrant green color. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top what was once the grand ballroom. A pine-paneled library, wet bar, wine cellar, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a basement complete the floor plan.
The grounds also contain a swimming pool, a spa, a shoji-door-lined pool house, fruit trees and a large brick patio.
Wilson, 68, co-wrote the Heart hits “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You” with her sister, fellow band member Nancy Wilson. The hard rock- and heavy metal-influenced group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame six years ago.
Nancy Klinck of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. William Garrison of Windermere Real Estate Co. represented the buyer.