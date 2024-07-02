Ann Wilson, lead singer of Heart, reveals cancer diagnosis and postpones tour

Nancy Wilson, left, and Ann Wilson of Heart, seen on tour in 2019, will postpone their upcoming tour until next year due to Ann’s cancer diagnosis.

Ann Wilson, the lead singer of rock band Heart, is battling cancer and will be stepping back from the Royal Flush Tour for the remainder of the year to focus on her health and recovery.

Wilson, 74, shared the news with fans in a heartfelt post Tuesday on Instagram, detailing her health and expressing her regret over the tour postponement. “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” she wrote. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.”

The Royal Flush Tour, which included more than 50 shows across the United States and Canada, will be rescheduled to 2025. The tour was set to feature performances from Heart alongside bands including Def Leppard and Journey, but it is unclear whether those acts will join the tour for its rescheduled dates.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” Wilson wrote. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Ann Wilson’s career spans decades alongside her sister Nancy Wilson. The Seattle-based band had its big break when it opened for Rod Stewart in Montreal in 1975, garnering media attention because of the then-novelty of women. The following year, Heart released its first album, “Dreamboat Annie.” It included the songs “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You,” which reached No. 9 and No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023 for their profound influence on rock music.

The European leg of Heart’s tour was canceled in May due to a “time-sensitive but routine procedure” with a six-week recovery time, perhaps referencing the operation spoken of by Ann Wilson.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” Wilson wrote Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.