Beverly Hills haunt of late ‘Platoon’ producer Arnold Kopelson sells for $9.7 million

In Beverly Hills, a Mediterranean villa owned by late Oscar-winning producer Arnold Kopelson has sold for $9.73 million.
It took a pair of price cuts to find a buyer, records show. After listing last year for $13.5 million, the 1930s estate was offered up at $11.9 million and then $10.9 million.
Approached by a motor court, the two-story mansion flaunts plenty of period details across its 10,505-square-foot floor plan.
A grand foyer with a sweeping staircase under a dome ceiling kicks things off. Elsewhere, formal rooms feature arched doorways, elegant fireplaces and coffered ceilings.
On the main level, there’s a living room with tile floors, a formal dining room and a step-down turquoise lounge. The great room adds a wet bar, and the chef’s kitchen adds double islands.
Upstairs, the master suite spans 2,500 square feet with dual bathrooms, dual closets and an office. Including the guesthouse, there are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.
Out back, the L-shaped house expands to a patio with a swimming pool, spa and yard. Palm trees, statues and landscaping complete the romantic scene.
Linda May of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Darren Winston of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Kopelson, who died last year at 83, formed a distribution company in the ’70s with his wife, Anne, that later became Kopelson Entertainment. The 29 films he produced were nominated for a total of 17 Academy Awards, with credits including “Seven,” “The Fugitive,” “Platoon” and “The Devil’s Advocate.”