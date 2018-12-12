‘The Big Sick’ producer Barry Mendel bags asking price and more for Pasadena Craftsman

Film producer Barry Mendel, whose credits include “Trainwreck” and “The Big Sick,” has pulled in $1.328 million for his Craftsman home in Pasadena. That’s $53,000 more than the price he asked in November, records show.
Built in 1910, the residence maintains its period style with original windows, wood paneling and eaves overhanging a covered front porch. A powder-blue living room opens the floor plan, complete with hardwood floors and a white-painted brick fireplace flanked by bookshelves.
In 1,796 square feet, there are three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Coffered ceilings and a built-in buffet touch up the dining room, and the eat-in kitchen offers white cabinetry and tile floors.
There’s a fireplace in the master suite, whose bathroom opens directly outside to a brick patio and lawn. An oak tree anchors the front yard.
Mendel bought the property in 2005 for $1.018 million, records show.
He began his career in the industry producing Wes Anderson films such as “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Sixth Sense.” His more recent credits include “Bridesmaids,” “This is 40” and “Juliet, Naked.”
Peter Martocchio and David Goldberg of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing. Michele Downing of Compass represented the buyer.