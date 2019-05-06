Singer-songwriter Belinda Peregrín falls for an art-filled abode in Fairfax

Spanish singer-songwriter Belinda Peregrín has landed in Fairfax after dropping $4.25 million on a modern home full of custom art.
That’s $50,000 short of the asking price, records show.
Right next to Melrose Avenue, the box-like abode enters through a 10-foot pivoting door to an expansive open-floor plan rife with glass and light hardwood floors. A trio of pieces from the artist Punk Me Tender line the indoor-outdoor living room, and a large mural by the street artist RETNA anchors the floating staircase wall.
Other highlights in the 4,855-square-foot interior include recessed lighting, an Italian kitchen and a dual-sided stone fireplace that runs floor to ceiling.
The second story holds most of the five bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms, many of which open to private balconies. In the master suite, there’s a built-in fireplace and custom shoe closet.
Up top, a rooftop deck with a spa takes in views of the Hollywood sign. The backyard adds some space to entertain as well, offering an infinity-edge pool and spa and a cabana with a kitchen. Landscaping and a small lawn provide a touch of green to the concrete-clad property.
Peregrín, 29, was born in Spain and resides in Mexico, where she’s released four studio albums since 2003. She’s been nominated for two Latin Grammys and also boasts some film appearances, with credits in “The Cheetah Girls 2” and “Trolls.”
