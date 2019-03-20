Historic Colonial with star-studded roots comes to market in Beverly Hills

There’s fame in the floorboards of a Georgian Colonial that just went up for sale at $4.795 million in Beverly Hills.
The Coldwater Canyon home was designed by architect to the stars Paul Williams, who designed homes for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball. In addition to architectural pedigree, previous owners of the house include “The Amityville Horror” director Stuart Rosenberg and Academy Award-nominated actor Jack Palance.
Today, it belongs to producer Seth Ersoff, whose credits include the documentary “Unknown Distance” and the Tae-Bo workout videos. He bought the property seven years ago for $1.5 million, records show.
Recently renovated and restored, the stylish home opens to a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase. Beyond the entry, living spaces modernized with dark hardwood floors and subdued hues include a formal living room with a granite fireplace, a formal dining room and an office.
The center-island chef’s kitchen has a breakfast nook with paneled walls. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,947 square feet of living space.
A second-story terrace overlooks the landscaped grounds. A swimming pool, a spa, a cabana, a fire pit and a fountain make up the backyard.
Williams, who died in 1980 at 85, became the first African American member of the American Institute of Architects, in 1923. During his five-decade-long career, he designed the Googie-style Theme Building at Los Angeles International Airport and the original St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
In 2017, he was posthumously awarded an AIA Gold Medal.
Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.