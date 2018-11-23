Billy Dee Williams’ former Beverly Hills haunt lists for $13 million

The former home of “Star Wars” star Billy Dee Williams, famous for playing Lando Calrissian, is making a big return to the Beverly Hills market. Tucked in Trousdale Estates, it’s up for grabs at $12.995 million.
That’s a big leap from when Williams sold the property six years ago for $2.79 million, but the price hike reflects a significant stylistic overhaul. Walls have been blown out for a more open floor plan, tile floors have been swapped for hardwood, and the outdoor spaces have been entirely redone.
Now, the indoor-outdoor villa and its romantic courtyards offer a more contemporary feel, with a Balinese flair.
A temple-like gate guards the half-acre grounds, and pagoda-style roofs across the property keep the same energy. At the center sits a grass-and-stone courtyard with a sunken lounge and fountain.
In roughly 6,000 square feet, there are seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Dramatic vaulted ceilings top the expansive great room. A living room with pocketing walls of glass sits to the side.
Walls of wood touch up the center-island kitchen and chandelier-topped dining area, which both expand to an outdoor garden with a swimming pool and city views. A pair of outdoor decks and a guesthouse also connect to the space.
Pebbles line the walls and floors of the bathrooms in the master suites, of which there are two. The property also holds a yoga studio, outdoor kitchen, media lounge and motor court.
Markus Canter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
In addition to “Star Wars,” Williams starred in “Brian’s Song,” “Mahogany” and “Nighthawks.” He is set to reprise his role as Calrissian in “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which comes out next year.
He bought the property in 1984 for $553,000, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.