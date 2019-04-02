Former home of NHL star Blake Wheeler rolls onto the market in Boca Raton

Yet another hockey player’s home is looking to score a buyer in Boca Raton, Fla. This one once belonged to two-time All-Star Blake Wheeler, and it’s up for grabs at $1.425 million.
The coastal city has become a hot spot for the NHL elite, with players such as Max Pacioretty, Martin Havlat and Dave Bolland all picking up properties in the area.
Set on half an acre in the Boca Raton Bath & Tennis Club, the one-story estate looks about the same as it did under Wheeler’s ownership. He bought it for $1.09 million in 2014 and sold it two years later for $1.2 million, records show.
Through a double-door entry, the 3,922-square-foot interior opens to living spaces filled with crown molding, white walls, French doors and hardwood floors. The bright, open-concept space combines a family room, dining area, living room with a fireplace and eat-in kitchen with a wine cooler and quartzite countertops.
Neutral tones color the four bedrooms, and the master suite opens directly outside. There, a covered patio with a summer kitchen adjoins a saltwater pool and spa. Hedges and a lawn add some green space.
Colleen Newland of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Wheeler, 32, was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft but signed with the Boston Bruins soon after. An All-Star the last two seasons, he inked a five-year contract last year with the Winnipeg Jets worth $41.25 million.