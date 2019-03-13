NHL’s Dave Bolland brings sleek Florida home to market

Boca Raton, Fla., has become a hot spot for hockey players, and two-time Stanley Cup champion Dave Bolland is the latest to list in the city. His home of five years is on the market for $4.35 million, records show.
The quarter-acre property is found in the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club community, where fellow NHLers Max Pacioretty and Martin Havlat have also owned homes. Bolland bought the place for $3.3 million in 2014, a month after he inked a five-year deal with the Florida Panthers worth $27.5 million.
Through a double-door entry, the tile foyer expands to a sweeping staircase and a series of whitewashed living spaces, including a formal dining room, a wet bar and a living room with paneled walls.
The 6,600-square-foot floor plan opens up further from there, with an expansive family room and kitchen under coffered ceilings. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in total, including a master suite with a private balcony.
Interior highlights include an elevator and wood-finished club room, and outside, there’s a covered dining area, heated pool, spa and yard tucked behind hedges.
Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Bolland, 32, was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2004 and helped the team win Stanley Cup championships in 2010 and 2013, scoring the game-winning goal in the latter.