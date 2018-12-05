Pomona home of former NFL player Brandon Browner lists for sale

The home of former Pro Bowl defensive back Brandon Browner, who on Tuesday pleaded no contest to attempted murder and two misdemeanor charges, is on the market in Pomona for $850,000.
Browner, 34, was charged in July with breaking into a former girlfriend’s home in La Verne and assaulting her. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.
The house sits on a cul-de-sac lot of about half an acre and has a swimming pool. Built in 2012, the two-story residence has about 3,700 square feet of interior, a family room with a fireplace, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
A den/game room sits off the kitchen area and has a wet bar.
Outside, there’s patio space, lawn and mature trees. The swimming pool is fenced.
Browner, a Sylmar native, bought the property five years ago for $656,000, real estate records show.
The 34-year-old attended Oregon State but went undrafted in 2005. As a member of the dynamic “Legion of Boom” backfield for the Seahawks, he made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl ring in 2014. The next season he went to the New England Patriots and won another Super Bowl. He played one more year, with the New Orleans Saints.
Specelle Williams of Nationwide Real Estate Execs holds the listing.