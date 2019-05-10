TV writer Brenda Hampton sells Toluca Lake home where Denzel Washington once lived

Television writer-producer Brenda Hampton, whose credits include “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” has sold her longtime home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood for $4.445 million.
She bought the estate from actor Denzel Washington in 2000 for $1.9 million, public records show.
Designed by architect-to-the-stars Paul R. William, the Colonial Revival-style home has had numerous brushes with fame since it was built in 1940. Comic and actor Leon Errol was among the first to own the house. In the 1950s, the property was owned by actors William and Ardis Holden, who, in 1952, hosted a wedding reception at the home for Ronald and Nancy Reagan.
Set at the end of a long driveway, the classic two-story pairs period good looks with a host of modern updates. Delicate molding, built-ins and large picture windows are among features of note. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms.
Some 6,300 square feet of living space also holds a chef’s kitchen with blue slate floors, an office/media room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The house sits on more than half an acre with a swimming pool, a cabana, gardens and a koi pond. There’s also a guest cottage.
The property hit the market in March for $4.495 million and sold in about six weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Craig Strong of Compass was the listing agent. Michael Earley of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Hampton, 67, got her start writing for the comedy “Sister Kate” before working as a story editor for the sitcom “Baghdad Café,” which starred Whoopi Goldberg. The shows “Lenny,” “Blossom” and “Daddy’s Girl” are among her other credits.
She co-created the comedy series Fat Actress” with Kirstie Alley.