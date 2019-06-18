R&B hitmaker Brian McKnight lists Chatsworth home with a view

R&B singer-songwriter Brian McKnight has put his longtime home in a gated Chatsworth community up for sale at $1.799 million.
Owned by the crooner for about two decades, the Mediterranean-style house is sharply dressed in monochromatic tones. A glass front door yields to a two-story entry with black-hued walls and floors. The chef’s kitchen, which has an island and a wine fridge, is a study in contrasts, with gleaming white cabinetry and dark accents.
A vaulted-ceiling living room, a dining room, a wet bar, five bedrooms and six bathrooms also lie within more than 7,200 square feet of interior. There are three fireplaces including one in the master suite. A guest suite on the main floor has a separate entrance.
The house, built in 1998, sits high on a knoll with panoramic mountain and city views. A swimming pool with a spa, a built-in barbecue, patio space and a putting green/turf lawn fill out the grounds.
McKnight, 50, bought the property in 1999 for about $1.262 million, records show.
The multi-platinum R&B singer has released 12 studio albums to date, most recently “Genesis” in 2017, and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He previously hosted his own TV show, “The Brian McKnight Show,” and syndicated radio show.
In 2009, he appeared as a contestant on the second season of Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Anthony Batarse of Atwater Properties and Dorothy Carter of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.