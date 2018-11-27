After restoration, a batch of bungalows comes to market in Glassell Park

Bungalow courts hold a special place in Southern California history, offering intimate, affordable enclaves for residents to carve out a sense of community.
Typically, the courts take the form of a small batch of houses or apartments that share a lot and an outdoor community space – neighborhoods boiled down to their simplest form.
One such cluster is in Glassell Park, where seven Spanish bungalows have been listed for sale.
Built in the early 1920s, the restored detached homes share half an acre and revolve around a community garden. They span 800 to 1,300 square feet, and they’re priced from $484,000 to $689,000.
Each comes with a gated driveway, a pair of side-by-side parking spots and a decorative fireplace.
The kitchens received designer treatment in the renovations; stainless steel appliances are found alongside custom wood cabinetry, quartz counter tops and tile floors. Other highlights include arched doorways and chandelier-topped dining areas.
Each home has two bedrooms, as well as a private yard out back.
Christopher Stanley of Vanguard Properties holds the listings.