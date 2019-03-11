Will price chop increase goodwill toward Carla Sands’ Bel-Air estate?

U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands has reduced her Bel-Air villa’s asking price to $25.8 million, down from last year’s $37 million.
The classic Italian-style mansion sits on four acres in a gated community. Soaring ceilings, archways and curved windows contribute to the home’s “elegant living” vibe.
The more than 14,700 square feet of living space contains formal living and dining rooms, an office/library with a fireplace and a bar and a guest house. There are a total of six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Manicured gardens, a swimming pool, outdoor lounging spaces, a dining loggia and a 10-car motor court complete the grounds.
Sands, 58, built the residence in 2002 with her husband, the late real estate mogul Fred Sands.
The chiropractor and former actress replaced her husband after his death in 2015 as chief executive of Vintage Capital.
Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker are the listing agents.