WWE’s Chris Jericho slams down $3.255 million for lakefront Florida home

Chris Jericho’s new stomping ground offers a bit more space than the WWE ring. The prolific wrestling star has paid $3.255 million for a six-acre mansion on the water in Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Overlooking Lake Keystone, the property is found in Odessa, a Tampa suburb filled with spacious lots and equestrian estates. Through gates, a tree-lined driveway and stone motor court approach the 8,569-square-foot home.
Natural materials touch up the living spaces, with rustic beams hanging over the kitchen and brick barrel ceilings topping the formal dining area. Other main-level highlights include a two-story living room, an open-concept family room and a lounge with a wet bar.
For amenities, there’s an elevator, surround sound and 500-bottle wine storage. Five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms round out the interior, with the wood-beamed master suite boasting a fireplace and sitting area.
French doors open to a terrace on the top level and an entertainer’s patio down below. Past a pool, tennis court and expansive lawn, the grounds lead to a covered dock with boat lifts.
The property first listed in October for $3.595 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Jericho, 48, has spent more than two decades in professional wrestling, winning the undisputed WWF championship once, the world heavyweight championship three times and the intercontinental championship nine times. In addition, he’s the lead singer of Atlanta heavy metal band Fozzy, which has released seven studio albums since 2000.