‘Penny Dreadful’ producer Chris King seeks a buyer for Hollywood bungalow

Producer-director-actor Chris W. King is ready to call it a wrap in Hollywood, listing his home for $1.549 million.
Tucked behind walls and hedges, the Spanish-style bungalow dates to 1924 and has been updated. Among details of note are Brazilian hardwood floors, recessed lighting and subdued hues. Quartz countertops and subway tile highlight the updated kitchen. The sunlit dining room retains its original built-in cabinetry.
There are two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms plus a bonus room.
French doors open to a front patio topped with streams of market lights. An electronic gate sits at the rear of the property.
King was a supervising producer and executive producer on the supernatural series “Penny Dreadful” (2014-16). He directed the “Foo Fighters: Back and Forth” video, which in 2011 won a Grammy award for best long-form video.
He bought the property three years ago for $912,000, real estate records show.
Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty, Beverly Hills, holds the listing.