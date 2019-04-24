Baseball’s Clay Buchholz tosses Texas mansion onto the market

Baseball season is underway, but newly signed Blue Jays pitcher Clay Buchholz is still wrapping up some business in his home state of Texas. The hurler’s Lake Travis mansion is for sale at $2.495 million.
Even if he gets his price, the sale would chalk up as a loss for Buchholz. He bought the place six years ago for $2.875 million, records show, and has had it on and off the market since 2016.
Spanning 1.8 acres in the Austin suburb of Volente, the tree-covered property centers on a 7,842-square-foot home built in 2008. Everything is oversized — the two-story great room with a wall of stone as well as the master retreat with gym and sauna.
In addition to five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, there’s a dining room under barrel ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with a multi-level island and a movie theater with tiered seating. Elsewhere, a billiards room with built-ins adds a wet bar and wine cooler.
Upstairs, a pair of rounded terraces take in views of Lake Travis. Down below, a column-lined loggia expands to a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
A basketball court emblazoned with the Texas Longhorns logo rounds out the scenic grounds.
Mary Hickey of Keller Williams Lake Travis holds the listing.
Buchholz, 34, has pitched for the Red Sox, Phillies, Diamondbacks and Blue Jays during his 13-year career. A two-time all-star, he won two World Series titles with Boston and pitched a no-hitter in his second career start in 2007.