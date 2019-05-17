Clinton Portis’ former waterfront home seeks $4 million in the Sunshine State

In Florida, a Mediterranean home once owned by retired running back Clinton Portis is rushing onto the market for $3.995 million.
Unlike his football career, during which he played in two Pro Bowls, Portis’s investment in the waterfront estate was a total failure. He bought it in 2006 for $4.1 million and sold it four years later for $1.65 million, taking a $2.45-million loss on the property.
Found in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Lighthouse Point, the 1990s home backs up to 86 feet of intracoastal waterway. A brick-paver driveway with a basketball court sits out front, and past a columned entry, the 5,611-square-foot interior opens to a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase.
Tan tones, tile floors and walls of windows keep things bright in the grand living spaces, which include a dining room under coffered ceilings and an expansive great room with a fireplace and wet bar. Farther in, there’s a crisp white kitchen, family room and breakfast nook with built-in seating.
Paneled walls line the office and movie theater, and tray ceilings top two of the five bedrooms. The master suite expands to a sitting room and balcony that takes in views of the water.
Palm trees top the entertainer’s patio out back, which centers on a blue-tile saltwater pool and spa and also holds a dining area, boat dock and lift.
The property was sold once more following Portis’s ownership, trading hands for $2.55 million in 2012, records show.
Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Portis, 37, enjoyed a nine-year career in the NFL that saw him spend two seasons with the Denver Broncos and seven with the Washington Redskins. Before that, he spent three years at the University of Miami, where he was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.