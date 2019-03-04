Craig Stadler’s former home with three putting greens lists in Rancho Santa Fe

In Rancho Santa Fe, a custom estate once owned by PGA golfer Craig Stadler is up for grabs at $2.795 million.
A linkman’s home through and through, the grounds contain three putting greens designed by Callaway, as well as a tennis court, a playground, horse pastures and a swimming pool with a swim-up bar.
Built in 1984, the desert-toned interior spans 6,904 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A dual-sided fireplace – one of four in the home – separates a living room and dining area, and other tile-lined spaces include a family room and center-island kitchen with a breakfast bar.
French doors fill the billiards room downstairs. Up above, the master suite expands to a sitting area and balcony.
The house opens out back to an entertainer’s patio with two grills. Rolling lawns, a four-car garage and a one-bedroom guesthouse with its own kitchen complete the four-acre property.
Orva Harwood and Cassandra Moffitt of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
A native of San Diego, Stadler boasts 31 professional wins, including 13 on the PGA Tour. The 65-year-old won the Masters Tournament in 1982 just six years after turning pro.