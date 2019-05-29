‘Whose Line’ creator Dan Patterson sheds charming home in Laughlin Park

Writer-producer Dan Patterson, creator of the improv show “Whose Line Is It Anwyay?” had the last laugh in Los Feliz. After four months on the market, his 1940s home has sold for $3.42 million, records show.
The two-story Traditional, once owned by “ER” and “The West Wing” executive producer John Wells, sits on a leafy lot in star-studded Laughlin Park. Over the years, names including Angelina Jolie, Cecil B. DeMille, Natasha Bedingfield, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have all owned property in the exclusive gated neighborhood.
A crisp white façade with navy blue shutters gives the stately house some curb appeal. Inside, original details fill the 3,057-square-foot floor plan.
White-painted beamed ceilings top hardwood floors in the living spaces, which include a formal dining room, a yoga studio, an eat-in kitchen with leaded glass cabinetry and an office with built-in shelves. The living room adds a wet bar and vintage fireplace.
The master suite, one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, includes a writer’s nook. Ornate molding sprawls across the closet, and floral wallpaper fills the bathroom.
French doors throughout the main level open to a courtyard-style patio, and past that, the landscaped grounds expand to a grassy lawn with a dining area.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Tamar Aintablian of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz represented the buyer.
A native of Britain, Patterson created both the British and American versions of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The former ran from 1988 to 1999, and the latter ran from 1998 to 2007. His other credits include “Mock the Week” and “Fast and Loose.”