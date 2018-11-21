NBA guard Darren Collison sells Granite Bay home for $1.26 million

Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison has made an off-the-court pass of sorts, selling his home in a suburb of Sacramento for $1.26 million.
The two-story house sits on about an acre in Granite Bay and has a swimming pool.
Built in 2003, the home has about 5,200 square feet of living space that includes formal living and dining rooms, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A media/game room lies on the second story and features a wet bar.
In the master suite, French doors open to a deck that overlooks the pool.
Outside, there’s a fire pit, a built-in barbecue, lawn and mature landscaping. Elsewhere on the property is a four-car garage.
Collison, 31, previously played for the Sacramento Kings from 2014 to 2017. Last year, he signed a two-year deal to return to the Pacers.
A first-round NBA draft pick in 2009, the UCLA alum has also played for the Hornets, Mavericks and Clippers in 10 professional seasons.
Collison bought the property four years ago, real estate records show.
Paula Nelson of Coldwell Banker Sun Ridge Real Estate was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Kelly Elias of California Realty Partners was the buyer.