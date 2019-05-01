Hollywood mogul Darryl Zanuck’s former Beverly Hills home seeks $9.5 million

In the 90210, a Spanish Colonial once owned by late movie mogul Darryl Zanuck and his wife, actress Virginia Fox, is up for grabs at $9.5 million.
Zanuck owned the estate from the 1920s into the ’40s, the same stretch that saw him leave Warner Bros. and found Twentieth Century Pictures in the ‘30s.
A recent remodel has touched up the home inside and out. The exterior, draped in ivy and clay tile, still offers a Spanish vibe, but the lavish living spaces mirror the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s golden age.
Through an antique front door, the two-story floor plan opens to a grand entry hall with wood beams, wrought iron and a chandelier.
Boasting a bold black-and-white color palette interrupted by high-end finishes, the common spaces carry a Hollywood Regency style. There’s a formal living room with a custom fireplace, a formal dining room, an indoor-outdoor lounge with a wet bar and a chef’s kitchen with a massive marble-topped center island.
Arched doorways navigate the main floor, and many of the spaces open to gardens that surround the property.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a terrace overlooking the grounds. It’s one of four bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms.
A series of lounges dot the landscaped space out back, which holds a turf yard, swimming pool and pool house.
Zanuck, who died in 1979 at 77, worked in film from the ’20s into the ’70s, earning three Academy Awards for best picture along the way. Twentieth Century Pictures later turned into 20th Century Fox and produced major hits such as “Les Miserables,” “Moulin Rouge” and “The House of Rothschild.”
Before the remodel, the property last traded hands in 2012 for $3.629 million, real estate records show.
John Galich and Daniel Schott of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.