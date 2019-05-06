Former Warriors star David Lee unloads West Hollywood condo for $11 million

David Lee, the former basketball star who played for the Knicks and Warriors, has sold his unfinished condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for $11 million.
The transaction chalks up as a loss for the two-time all-star, who originally sought as much as $22.5 million for the oversized spread. Records show he bought the property in 2017 for $13.5 million.
Comprised of three combined units, the roughly 5,500-square-foot condo takes up half a floor within the 31-story building.
During his ownership, Lee worked with INTENSIONdesign’s Joseph Moore to remove walls and maximize unobstructed views extending from city to ocean. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors look onto a terrace balcony that runs the entire length of the unit.
A total of five covered parking spaces were also included in the deal. The celebrity-popular building, which counts Cher, Matthew Perry and Lindsay Lohan among its former owners, features concierge services, a gym and a swimming pool.
Lee, 36, averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds across a dozen seasons with the Knicks, Warriors, Celtics, Mavericks and Spurs. The dynamic forward won an NCAA championship in 2005 with the Florida Gators.
In 2015, he won an NBA title with Golden State.
Paul Stukin and Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Greer also represented the buyer.